* FTSEurofirst 300 flat, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.3 pct
* Charts show further declines likely
LONDON Aug 23 European stocks were little
changed early on Friday, pausing after solid gains the previous
day but set for their first weekly loss in around two months on
undimmed expectations of less U.S. monetary stimulus.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was flat at
1,218.95 points, putting it on course for its first weekly loss
since late June.
The index had jumped 0.9 percent on Thursday, its best
session since August 1, on strong data from Germany, the United
States and China, three of the world's key growth engines
The euro zone Euro STOXX 50 index was down 0.3
percent at 2,803.46 points and technical charts suggested the
likelihood of further declines. The index was down around 1.8
percent from last Friday's close.
Expectations of less bond buying from the Federal Reserve
caused a dip in the index in the early part of the week, and
Wednesday minutes from the U.S. central bank's July meeting did
little to change that view.
"We did see a little bit of a correction lower but, in a
wider perspective, conditions, are somewhat stretched still,"
said Dag Muller, a technical analyst at SEB in Stockholm.
"I won't be surprised if the market tries to make it back
towards last week's high (at 2,855 points on the STOXX 50) but
the risk of failure up there is quite high."
Muller said a deviation of 6 percent above or below the
index's 26-week exponential moving average tended to cause
"overbought" and "oversold" conditions. The Euro STOXX 50 was
roughly 3.5 percent above its 26-week average on Friday.
The index has risen 13 percent since late June as improving
European economic data persuaded investors to switch back from
emerging markets, where growth is slowing and currencies are
losing ground.
According to data from Thomson Reuters Lipper, flows into
European equities from U.S.-based funds hit their highest level
since mid-June in the week ended August 21.
European stocks have outpaced Wall Street since late June,
with the S&P 500 up 6 percent.
Shares in Commerzbank were a standout performer on
Friday, rising 1.4 percent after a news report suggesting the
German government could sell its 17 percent stake in the
country's second biggest bank to another European lender as a
way of ensuring the bank is bought by a preferred bidder.
"Investors are expecting the integration of Commerzbank into
UBS," a trader said.