* Net revenues rise to 267 mln stg

* Underlying earnings per share 5.5 pence

* Final dividend of 2 pence per share

* Second part of strategic review due in May

* Shares drop more than 6 percent (Adds details, analyst comment, updates shares)

By Tommy Wilkes

LONDON, March 15 UK funds house F&C Asset Management suffered 7.2 billion pounds of net outflows last year after some of its key customers pulled assets, although improved fund performance helped it to post a small rise in revenues.

F&C said on Thursday assets under management dropped to 100.1 billion pounds at Dec. 31, down from 105.8 billion pounds a year ago after losing assets from key clients including the pension scheme of Portuguese bank BCP.

Shares in the group were down more than 6 percent by 1500 GMT, against a 0.59 percent fall in the FTSE 250.

F&C is trying to refocus its business on institutional clients, part of a strategic review pursued by Edward Bramson, the activist investor who became chairman after a boardroom coup last year.

The second part of that review, which will detail the company's plans for its retail, real estate and investment trust business, is due in May.

Chief Financial Officer David Logan refused to be drawn on whether this would see more job losses, after F&C announced it would slash dozens of jobs at the time of the first review to try to cut costs and improve profitability.

"We would like to focus on the growth of those businesses. Clearly if you're going to focus on growth you to need to ensure you have the appropriate levels of resources to support that growth," he told reporters on a conference call.

Logan also said that after reduced volatility in markets in 2012, people were a little more optimistic about the outlook.

"But clearly with the macro economic environment it's equally possible that there are major setbacks over the course of the year."

The firm said net revenues rose to 267 million pounds in the year to Dec. 31, up from 243.2 million in 2010. This showed the benefits from the first full year of fees earned by its Thames River unit, as well as improved fund performance including in fixed income, where most of its institutional assets are invested.

Analysts had forecast revenues would hit 273.5 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters data.

"In our view, despite looking fairly cheap versus the sector on a near term earnings basis, it remains difficult to build a long term case for investment in F&C given the significant uncertainty in how the group may look in the future," Numis analysts said in a note, issuing a "Hold" rating on the stock.

Numis said there was also uncertainty over the continuation of insurance contracts over the next 2 to 3 years, which account for 30 percent of revenues, as well as Bramson's ability to improve profits by cutting costs without creating "negative unintended consequences in a people business."

Insurer Friends Life, another of F&C's key clients, has served notice to withdraw 2.3 billion pounds of assets at the end of the year after deciding to establish an in-house asset management function, F&C said in January.

F&C said on Thursday it expects Friends Life may withdraw all or most of the assets it manages for the insurer at the end of the contractual exclusivity periods, which occur at various times up to October 2014.

F&C said its revenue from key customers was less than a third of 2011 revenues, although they represent 60 percent of total assets under management.

Underlying operating profit dipped slightly to 65.2 million pounds, down from 67.2 million pounds a year earlier, F&C said.

Bramson also said in the statement his 33.2 million pound cost reduction programme would be fully achieved during 2013.

"This will enhance underlying earnings and the level of dividend cover, provide the Group with the ability to accelerate the retirement of its long-term debt and generate cash to re-invest in growth," he said. (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford and Jane Merriman)