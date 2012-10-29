* Total assets under management down 1.4 pct at 96.8 bln stg

By Dasha Afanasieva

LONDON Oct 29 F&C Asset Management suffered 3.7 billion pounds in net outflows in the third quarter, as a large planned client withdrawal offset a positive investment performance, the company said on Monday.

Assets under management had fallen to 96.8 billion pounds ($156 billion) at the end of September from 98.2 billion pounds at the beginning of July, due in part to a previously announced 2.9 billion pounds of withdrawals of fixed income assets by Friends Life, according to the company's trading statement.

Its consumer and institutional assets under management increased by 500 million pounds to 36.74 billion pounds, including 400 million pounds of net inflows from institutions and a 2.2 percent investment gain.

Friends Life is set to withdraw a further 2.4 billion pounds in the final quarter of 2012, F&C said.

The impact of foreign exchange movements also contributed to 968 million pounds of the net outflow figure, the company said.

The update comes a year after Executive Chairman Edward Bramson, who won control in a controversial management coup 18 months ago, announced a shake-up which set out to cut costs, reduce the company's workforce and focus on institutions.

The company said on Monday cost reductions "remain on schedule."

F&C said the institutional net pipeline of won, but unfunded mandates taking into account notified withdrawals was at 1.4 billion pounds, down from 1.6 billion pounds in the previous quarter.

The results were "slightly disappointing" according to Numis Securities analysts who had expected slower outflows, and that cost savings were now fully priced into the shares.

The company also said that it will see initial revenues from its refocused direct-to-customer marketing approach in the first half of 2013.