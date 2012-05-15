(Adds details)

* F&C announces second part of strategic review

* May launch more investment trusts

* New compensation scheme for senior managers

* Two out of three strategic partners to keep assets

LONDON, May 15 F&C Asset Management said it plans to extend its range of investment trusts and has introduced a revised compensation scheme for senior managers, as the UK funds house reports long-awaited plans to shake-up its flagging retail businesses.

In a statement detailing the second phase of its strategic review focusing on its property, consumer and retail businesses, F&C said it would look to launch new investment trusts - with the first a possible new equities launch.

The group also said it plans to market multi-manager and multi-assets products directly to retail clients following UK regulatory changes which may boost the number of clients who choose to manage their own assets rather than use a financial advisor.

The strategic review is led by activist investor Edward Bramson who became chairman after a boardroom coup last year, pledging to shake-up the business. F&C detailed the first part of Bramson's review, which focused on the institutional part of the business, in October.

F&C also said it is on track to meet planned cost cuts of 33.2 million pounds by 2013 announced last year. Two out of three key clients have also indicated they will retain the majority of their assets with the fund manager beyond the end of existing exclusivity periods.

Unperforming rival asset managers, earlier this month F&C reported 1.7 billion pounds of fresh outflows in its first quarter, leaving it managing 101.8 billion pounds at end-March.

(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes)