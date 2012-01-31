* AuM drops to 100.1 bln stg at Dec. 31

* Outflows hit 4 bln stg

* Investors wait for full strategic review

* Shares fall 2 percent (Adds analyst comment, shares, details)

By Tommy Wilkes

LONDON, Jan 31 F&C Asset Management said clients pulled around 4 billion pounds ($6.27 billion) from the UK fund manager in the final three months of 2011 partly in response to the impact of the euro zone crisis on investors.

The vast majority of the outflows were related to key customer assets and included 1.3 billion pounds from the pension scheme of Portuguese bank BCP after the Portuguese government decided to nationalise past bank pension obligations, F&C said on Tuesday.

The Portuguese government had also begun another 1 billion pound withdrawal in January. F&C said the impact on revenues from the outflows would be minimal, at less than 1 percent of total revenues.

UK mutual Friends Life has given notice of plans to pull 2.3 billion pounds of assets following a decision to manage funds in-house.

F&C is trying to refocus its business on institutional clients, part of a strategic review of the company pursued by Edward Bramson, the activist investor who became chairman after a boardroom coup last year.

The move was a significant departure for the 140-year old funds firm, which had spent recent years trying to concentrate on higher-margin, retail flows.

F&C said retail-focused open-ended funds saw outflows of 200 million pounds after clients withdrew money amid market volatility. Its third-party institutional business -- excluding BCP -- did attract 100 million pounds.

"The decline in AUM in the second-half of 2011 and difficult market conditions, particularly in the third quarter, will have an effect on management and performance fees versus the prior year," F&C said in the statement.

Overall, assets under management at F&C fell to 100.1 billion pounds at Dec. 31, down from 103.2 billion three months earlier.

This was 4 percent lower than forecasts made by analysts at Numis, who said the move by Friends Life implied the remaining revenues F&C earned from business with Friends would likely be lost in the future.

Shares in F&C were down 2 percent at 0825 GMT, against a 0.7 percent gain in the FTSE 250.

Shareholders in F&C, whose shares have failed to make any headway since the revamp and cost-cutting measures were first announced in October, are still awaiting the second phase of the review covering the retail side of the business.

Bramson said the cost reduction programme was on schedule.

Numis said shaving significant costs could prove more difficult than he envisages. "We believe it is unlikely these relatively aggressive cost cuts will be achieved without some form of negative unintended consequences, given the people nature of the business," they said in a note.

F&C is not alone among asset managers in experiencing a tough time.

Aberdeen Asset Management, Jupiter Fund Management and Man Group have all suffered a wave of withdrawals as clients faced with choppy markets due to the euro zone debt crisis cut exposure to funds.

Aviva Investors, the fund management arm of the UK insurer, said on Monday it planned to cut around 12 percent of its workforce, scaling back its active equities business after poor demand for riskier assets in the downturn. ($1 = 0.6377 British pounds) (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes, editing by Sinead Cruise and Jane Merriman)