LONDON May 10 British fund firm F&C Asset
Management said assets rose over the first quarter, as
fund performance boosted by buoyant financial markets more than
offset continued client outflows.
The firm, which underwent significant restructuring last
year including the appointment of a new management team, said
assets rose 4 percent during the first quarter to 98.8 billion
pounds ($153 billion), helped by performance gains of more than
2.6 billion pounds.
That came despite net client withdrawals of 1.5 billion
pounds, although there were small inflows into the firm's funds
for retail investors.
In March the firm reported an increase in underlying
profits, helped by cost cutting.