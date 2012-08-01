* Loss after tax falls to 4.6 mln stg vs 18.9 mln
* Interim dividend unchanged at 1 pence
* AUM declines to 98.2 bln stg vs 100.1 bln
LONDON, Aug 1 UK fund firm F&C Asset
Management reported a narrowing of net loss on the back
of increased cost savings and a lower than expected fall in
assets under management.
The fund manager said reported loss after tax fell to 4.6
million pounds in the first half of 2012, compared to 18.9
million pounds in the same period last year.
Continued uncertainty over the eurozone debt crisis and an
economic slowdown have dented investors' appetite for risk
taking, putting pressure on fund managers' revenues.
Total assets under management fell to 98.2 billion pounds,
compared to 100.1 billion pounds in the previous year.
F&C is trying to refocus its business on institutional
clients, part of a strategic review pursued by Edward Bramson,
the activist investor who became chairman after a boardroom coup
last year.
In the second part of the review outlined in May, the fund
house said it planned to extend its range of investment trusts
and continue cost-cutting measures. Operating cost savings rose
by 3 million pounds to 48.8 million pounds over this period.
The firm also announced an unchanged interim dividend of 1
pence per share.
Last week, UK fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management
reported a slowdown in client inflows, while emerging
markets-focused manager Ashmore Group reported a loss
of about a fifth of its equity assets in the three months to
end-June earlier this month.
(Reporting By Raji Menon, editing by Sinead Cruise)