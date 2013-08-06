LONDON Aug 6 Britain's Financial Conduct
Authority is considering action to ensure pensioners are not
duped into buying annuities that give them a poor deal for their
life savings by financial services firms.
In a statement published on Monday the regulator said it was
reviewing the annuities market, aiming to make sure consumers
are not prevented from shopping around for the best deal.
The probe was prompted by fears pensioners are not given
enough information by pension providers on what annuity products
are available on the open market, leaving many to transfer funds
automatically to their in-house products.
"We are seeking to build a comprehensive picture of the
market and to establish whether further regulatory interventions
could help consumers make the most of their income in
retirement," the FCA said.
In February, the Association of British Insurers (ABI),
whose 350 members run some of Britain's biggest pension schemes,
pledged to help pension savers find the best retirement deal.
The ABI said its members had signed up to a "Code of Conduct
on Retirement Choices", requiring them to spell out options for
buying an annuity, which converts pension savings into
retirement income, up to two years before an individual retires.
The ABI code followed a probe by regulators in January into
whether retirees who buy an annuity directly from their pension
provider pay more than they would if they had shopped around.
Regulators also said they would look into whether insurers
hinder their customers from shopping around..
The FCA acknowledged the ABI's "proactive lead in improving
transparency around annuities". But added it was also aware of
"the potential weaknesses of industry self-regulated codes".
The regulator said it planned to invite representatives from
industry and consumer organisations to contribute to a debate on
the annuity market.
"If this work does lead to new rules on firms, these would
be developed in line with our policy framework. We would consult
on the issue so stakeholders would have another opportunity to
provide input," the FCA said.