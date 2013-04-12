* UK regulator rejects 30 out of 227,000 applications
* 7,000 people withdrew applications before full assessment
* Number of candidate withdrawals sharply down from 2008/9
By Laura Noonan and Sinead Cruise
LONDON, April 12 British financial regulators
have blocked just 30 out of a possible 227,000 applications to
the sector's most risk-sensitive jobs since the banking crisis
erupted, figures seen by Reuters show.
The Financial Services Authority (FSA), which was abolished
at the start of this month in a regulatory shakeup, rejected one
appointment for every 7,566 proposed by banking, insurance and
other finance firms under the terms of its 'approved persons'
regime between April 2007 and the end of 2012.
The FSA took the blame for failing to head off the
financial meltdown, which began in Britain with the near
collapse of Northern Rock bank in 2007, or to prevent the
misselling of products to customers leading to billions of
pounds in compensation claims, and has been replaced by two
organisations.
A spokeswoman for one of the new bodies, the Financial
Conduct Authority (FCA), said 7,000 of the applicants were never
fully assessed and withdrew their applications. This means that
97 percent of those who sought regulatory approval succeeded.
Ex-officials of lenders which needed taxpayer-funded
bailouts have drawn heavy fire, and a parliamentary commission
said last week that the regulator should consider banning the
former bosses of HBOS bank from the industry.
Regulators overseeing London's financial industry have been
at the forefront of a Europe-wide drive to increase professional
standards by scrutinising candidates slated for sensitive roles,
aiming to ensure they have the right skills to do their jobs.
But critics say the FCA figures show little has changed and
a cosy relationship still exists between banks and regulators.
"We have a cultural problem that has brought banking to its
knees and cost the taxpayers a fortune and these people continue
as if it's business as usual," said John Mann, a member of
parliament for the opposition Labour party and a Treasury
Committee member.
"It's about time that regulators got real about the problems
in banking and I see no signs of that happening," he added.
When contacted by Reuters, the UK Treasury (finance
ministry), British Bankers' Association and the Association for
Financial Markets in Europe had no immediate comment.
A spokesman for the parliamentary Treasury Committee
declined comment because it is due to publish its own
recommendations on improving culture and standards in banking
next month.
HONESTY
In determining approved persons, the regulator - now the FCA
- examines a candidate's "honesty, integrity and reputation",
their "competence and capability" and their "financial
soundness".
The FCA does not have a set list of things that would
disqualify a person but regulators would "be concerned by any
facts and matters that suggest that a person does not meet" the
key tests, the spokeswoman said.
Documentation on the FCA's website shows that criminal
convictions involving dishonesty are "of particular concern" but
do not necessarily result in applications being rejected.
Members of the financial community said the rules, tightened
in late 2008, would impede company hiring plans and 1,850 of the
40,997 candidates put forward in the year to April 2009
voluntarily withdrew applications for approved status.
But the new figures show the numbers of people withdrawing
from assessment have fallen sharply, while rejections from the
FCA have remained negligible.
Will Pomroy, corporate governance policy adviser at the
National Association of Pension Funds, said he hoped the small
number of failed applications reflected more robust assessments
of staff competence, capability, honesty and integrity at
company level.
"Investors expect the board to take responsibility - and be
accountable - for setting the culture from the top and ensuring
it filters down throughout the workforce," Pomroy said.
"They would not want to be relying solely on the assessments
of the regulator for each individual employed in a controlled
function - of which there a large number."
OBSERVER EFFECT
But others said they drew less comfort from the figures,
suggesting that rejections might have fallen because staff were
being coached to pass the tests, or giving up promotion
prospects because they did not want to risk humiliation, or
other consequences, if they failed.
"Think of it in terms of Heisenberg's Uncertainty Principle
or The Observer Effect: 'Directors are like sub-atomic
particles, they behave differently under observation'," one
industry sceptic said, on condition of anonymity.
The FCA does not break out rejections by year, but annual
figures do show the number of applications and withdrawals.
The latest full-year figures show withdrawals came in at
just 597 in the year to April 2012, against a peak of 1,850 in
the year to April 2009.
The UK's 'fitness and probity' process is one of the
broadest in Europe, encompassing senior management and
directors, and staff working in compliance, risk and internal
audit across all firms authorised by the regulator.
Most assessments are done in writing but the regulator
routinely interviews candidates for the most senior roles in
"high impact firms", and carries out other interviews on a
"risk-based approach if there are concerns about a candidate or
firm", the FCA spokeswoman added.
Britain's regulators have the power to ban individuals from
working in financial services ever again.
Johnny Cameron, former investment banking chief at bailed
out bank Royal Bank of Scotland, was banned in May 2010
by the regulator from taking a significant job in the City of
London, but later that year he was allowed to take on a
part-time advisory role at corporate finance boutique Gleacher.
[ID: nL5N0CX1QO]