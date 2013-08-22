LONDON Aug 22 Britain's markets watchdog said
it has reached a deal with insurer CPP, 13 high street
banks and credit card issuers to compensate customers up to 1.3
billion pounds ($2.04 billion)for mis-sold credit card
insurance.
"Seven million customers, who between them bought and
renewed about 23 million policies, will soon receive a letter
from CPP giving more information on the process," the Financial
Conduct Authority said in a statement on Thursday.
"The involvement of the banks and credit card issuers
reflects the fact that they introduced customers to CPP's
products and so must share responsibility for putting things
right."
It is the latest mis-selling scandal to hit Britain's banks
who have been forced to increase their capital buffers partly
because of huge compensation payments.