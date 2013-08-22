* Latest embarrassment for banks, though sums modest
* First payments not expected until spring 2014
LONDON Aug 22 Britain's markets watchdog said
it had reached a deal with insurer CPP and 13 high
street banks and credit card issuers to pay customers
compensation of up to 1.3 billion pounds ($2.04 billion) for
mis-sold credit card insurance.
It is the latest mis-selling scandal to hit Britain's banks,
which have been forced to increase their capital buffers partly
because of huge compensation payments.
"Seven million customers, who between them bought and
renewed about 23 million policies, will soon receive a letter
from CPP giving more information on the process," the Financial
Conduct Authority said in a statement on Thursday.
"The involvement of the banks and credit card issuers
reflects the fact that they introduced customers to CPP's
products and so must share responsibility for putting things
right."
Banks are still paying out compensation for mis-selling
payment protection insurance (PPI), which so far has totalled
well over 10 billion pounds.
The Financial Services Authority, which was replaced by the
FCA in April, fined CPP 10.5 million pounds in November for
mis-selling. Card protection insurance costs about 30 pounds a
year, with identity protection about 80 pounds annually.
The FCA said customers were given misleading and unclear
information about the policies and ended up buying protection
they did not need.
The banks, credit card issuers and CPP have agreed to a
"scheme of arrangement" which seeks to make processing claims
simpler and easier, subject to High Court approval.
The banks and credit card issuers are Bank of Scotland
, Barclays, Canada Square Operations, Capital
One, Clydesdale Bank, Home Retail Group Insurance Services, HSBC
, MBNA, Morgan Stanley, Nationwide, Santander
, RBS and Tesco Personal Finance.
The FCA said the first payments were not due until spring
2014.