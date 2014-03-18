MILAN, March 18 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said on Tuesday it plans to launch benchmark euro-denominated bonds, with the final terms of the offering to be determined on the basis of market conditions at the time of pricing.

The notes will be issued by Fiat Finance and Trade Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fiat, under the Global Medium Term Note Programme guaranteed by Fiat. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)