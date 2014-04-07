April 7 Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) -
* Review shows too many advisory firms are not yet clear
enough with their customers on their charges and services
* Review into disclosure by financial advisers found that 73
percent of firms failed to provide required information on cost
of advice
* Will be starting third cycle of its review in disclosure
in Q3 of 2014
* These results are a wake-up call and we expect industry to
respond - FCA director of supervision
* If, by third quarter of 2014, firms are not complying with
rules on disclosure, FCA has said it will consider further
regulatory action, including referrals to enforcement
* Likely that two firms with egregious failings uncovered in
second cycle of review will be referred to FCA's enforcement and
financial crime division
* This includes one financial advisory firm and one wealth
management firm
* Review found that most firms appeared to be using
independent label accurately