BRIEF-Jabal Omar signs contract to sell real estate assets to Alinma Investment
* Signs contract to sell real estate assets to Alinma Investment for 6 billion riyals
April 9 Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) -
* FCA engages with firms on claims handling thematic review
* Today engaging with firms and other interested parties to discuss initial findings of its thematic review on household and travel insurance claims handling
* Based on its work so far, is not proposing any new requirements or rule changes for firms in this area
* FCA is discussing its initial findings with a range of firms, trade bodies and consumer groups
* Has uncovered no evidence of systematic attempts by firms to deny valid claims or to squeeze settlement costs
* Nor did FCA find evidence of deliberate attempts to slow claims down, with any delays instead being result of poor processes or management
* Has identified for further discussion a number of areas where improvements will further increase customer satisfaction
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) removed the company from rating monitor -R&I
March 22 Prince Housing & Development Corp : * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/jf14sP Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)