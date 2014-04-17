BRIEF-Elliott pushes Azko Nobel to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries - WSJ, citing sources
* Elliott Management owns stake in Akzo Nobel NV; Elliott is pushing Azko to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries Inc - WSJ, citing sources
April 17 Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)
* FCA bans partners of firm that failed to consider customer SIPP suitability
* Andrew Rees and Timothy Hughes, partners at 1 Stop Financial Services (1 Stop), have been banned by Financial Conduct Authority
* Two men would have been fined a total of £490,100 but they have instead agreed to pay that amount to Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) who are investigating claims that redress may be payable to 1 Stop customers
* 1 Stop has now ceased trading and has applied to cancel its FCA permissions
* Also found that partners failed adequately to disclose a conflict of interest, as they were directors and shareholders of EGI, a firm that referred almost a quarter of 1 Stop's SIPP customers during relevant period
* Mr Hughes also failed in his duty to ensure 1 Stop's compliance with FCA's rules by delegating his responsibilities for compliance to an external consultant and failing to provide oversight
* Rees and Hughes failed to comply with statement of principle for approved persons
* Rees, Hughes, will be writing to all customers who are potentially affected to inform them of outcome of FCA's investigation
* Elliott Management owns stake in Akzo Nobel NV; Elliott is pushing Azko to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries Inc - WSJ, citing sources
* Elliott International LP reports 6.2 percent passive stake in Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corp as of March 10 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nAJcAQ) Further company coverage:
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: