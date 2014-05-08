BRIEF-Nexpoint Residential Trust Q4 FFO totaled $0.39 per diluted share
* Noi was $17.4 million for q4 of 2016, compared to $16.5 million for q4 of 2015
May 8 Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):
* FCA sets out expectations for investment managers on dealing commission
* Past reviews found that controls on how dealing commission is spent could be improved and in 2012 we asked firms to confirm their controls were effective.
* Firms that already meet rules will not need to make significant changes to way they operate
* Changes reinforce current rules and provide greater clarity on what investment managers can pay for using client dealing commission
* Changes on dealing commission come into force on 2nd june and are a result of extensive industry consultation
* Noi was $17.4 million for q4 of 2016, compared to $16.5 million for q4 of 2015
* Q1 net profit 903,458 dinars versus 752,949 dinars year ago
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: EMEA Corporates Bond Market Monitor https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/895482 LONDON/FRANKFURT, March 14 (Fitch) European credit markets started the year positively as the ECB's various bond-buying programmes helped to shield corporate credit from potential political risk contagion, maintaining borrower-friendly conditions, says Fitch Ratings. Average yields and spreads on non-financial corporate bon