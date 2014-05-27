May 27 Fca
* Fca calls on insurance intermediaries to better manage
conflicts of
interest when dealing with small business clients
* Inherent conflicts within insurance intermediaries are not
being properly managed, a review by financial conduct authority
(fca) has found
* Fca is concerned that if conflicts are not properly
managed there is risk that decisions are made in interest of
firms rather than their small business customers
* After looking at seven of largest intermediaries who serve
small business clients, fca has concluded that in some firms,
control frameworks and management information have not developed
at same pace as business models.
* Regulator will be working closely with industry to
communicate results of review and, with firms involved, will use
appropriate regulatory tools to address specific issues.