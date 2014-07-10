July 10 Financial Conduct Authority:

* Review of how firms use dealing commission - charges paid by consumers for executing trades and external research, worth around 3 billion pounds a year

* It found too few firms properly assess value-added and cost of research paid for using client dealing commission.

* Also found practice of brokers bundling execution and research services makes it harder for investment managers to assess value of research

* Has announced its support for proposed European reforms to further separate research from dealing commission, to encourage greater competition and more transparency over price of research.

* Will work closely with industry and other regulators to ensure that new european rules deliver best outcome for investors.

* Review of 17 investment managers and 13 brokers found only two investment managers operating at level we expect