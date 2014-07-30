July 30 Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):

* Tribunal upholds FCA decision to fine and ban former hedge fund CEO Alberto Micalizzi

* Micalizzi sought to conceal these losses from investors by deliberately misrepresenting fund's value

* Tribunal directed FCA to impose a penalty on Micalizzi of 2.7 million pounds (reduced from 3 million pounds) and a full prohibition

* Upper tribunal dismisses Micalizzi's appeal, upholding FCA decision that Micalizzi failed to act with integrity in his role at dynamic decisions, a now defunct hedge fund