BRIEF-Scopia Capital Management reports 12 pct passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics
* Scopia Capital Management LP reports 12 percent passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc as of Feb 28 - SEC filing
July 30 Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):
* Tribunal upholds FCA decision to fine and ban former hedge fund CEO Alberto Micalizzi
* Micalizzi sought to conceal these losses from investors by deliberately misrepresenting fund's value
* Tribunal directed FCA to impose a penalty on Micalizzi of 2.7 million pounds (reduced from 3 million pounds) and a full prohibition
* Upper tribunal dismisses Micalizzi's appeal, upholding FCA decision that Micalizzi failed to act with integrity in his role at dynamic decisions, a now defunct hedge fund
* Hudson Executive Capital LP reports 6.1 percent stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc as on February 28, 2017 - SEC filing
* RMB Capital Holdings LLC reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Porter Bancorp Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing