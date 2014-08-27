PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 13
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 27 Financial Conduct Authority:
* FCA fines RBS and NatWest for failures in mortgage
* Two reviews of sales from 2012 found that in over half cases suitability of advice was not clear from file or call recording
* Fined Royal Bank of Scotland and NatWest 14.47 million pounds for serious failings in their advised mortgage sales business
* Only 2 of 164 sales reviewed were considered to meet standard required overall in a sales process
* Firms have agreed to contact around 30,000 consumers who received mortgage advice in relevant period, to allow them to raise any concerns they have about advice they received Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, March 11 The chairman of Britain's biggest retailer Tesco has said he was joking after telling an audience of aspiring non-executive directors (NED) that white men were "an endangered species" in UK boardrooms.
LONDON, March 13 Mobile operator Vodafone will create 2,100 new customer service jobs across Britain in the next two years as part of an investment drive to improve operations in its home market.