Sept 22 FCA
* Debt management firms must raise their game, says FCA
* Firms that provide services which pose a higher risk to
consumers will be assessed first, including debt management
firms, payday lenders and credit brokers
* Debt management firms must demonstrate they provide
appropriate advice, do not charge unfair fees, and have adequate
processes for handling client money when assessments for
consumer credit authorisation start next month
* Process for authorisation will be more rigorous than the
previous office of fair trading licensing regime
* Application periods for firms with interim permission
start in October 2014.
Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1tSNOR8