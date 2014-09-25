BRIEF-Poland's biggest insurer PZU considers bond issue
* Poland's biggest insurer, state-run PZU SA is considering a bond issue worth up to 3 billion zlotys ($737.68 million), it said on Tuesday.
Sept 25 Financial Conduct Authority:
* FCA outlines approach for implementation of mortgage credit directive and regulatory framework for second charge mortgages
* Today set out plans to bring second charge mortgages under FCA mortgage rules and laid out how they intend to implement mortgage credit directive
* Proposed that from March 21, 2016 regulation of second charge mortgages should move from FCA's consumer credit regime and instead will be governed by mortgage rules
* FCA plan to bring second charge mortgages into existing mortgage rules from March 2016
* Consultation paper also outlines authorisation process for these firms and sets out proposed data reporting requirements for second charge firms
* A number of other changes will also be implemented including new knowledge and competency requirements, obligations for firms dealing in foreign currency mortgages and new levels of professional indemnity insurance
* Poland's biggest insurer, state-run PZU SA is considering a bond issue worth up to 3 billion zlotys ($737.68 million), it said on Tuesday.
March 14 American International Group Inc's decision to remove Peter Hancock as its chief executive was to avoid a proxy battle with billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
March 14 Investment firms Spectrum Equity and Cressey & Co will acquire a significant stake in Verisys Corporation, a U.S. provider of data and software that help healthcare providers with regulatory compliance, the company said on Tuesday.