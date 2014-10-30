Oct 30 Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):
* FCA fines Sesame Ltd for 'pay-to-play' arrangements
* Sesame Ltd, UK's largest network of financial advisers,
has been fined 1,598,000 stg by financial conduct authority
(FCA) for setting up a pay-to-play scheme
* Sesame's arrangement effectively undermined ban on
commission payments brought in by retail distribution review
* Found that sesame promoted its own commercial interests
over interests of its client
* Sesame settled case at first opportunity and, as a result,
qualified for a 30 per cent discount
* Were it not for that Sesame would have been fined
2,282,902 stg, which reflects fact that this is fourth time
regulator has had to fine network