Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
Nov 5 FCA
* Former Swinton executives fined and banned from senior roles after insurance add-ons mis-selling
* Has fined three former senior executives of Swinton Group Limited (Swinton) £928,000
* Bowyer (former marketing director) are banned from performing significant influence functions at financial services firms
* Peter Halpin (former chief executive) is also banned from acting as chief executive of a financial services firm
* FCA's action follows previous enforcement action taken against swinton
* Has found that sales-focused culture in Swinton was encouraged by Clare and Bowyer driving business strategy that was designed to boost firm's profits in 2011
* Swinton's participating directors (including these three directors) stood to gain a bonus of approximately £90million under directors share scheme if operating profits reached £110 million in 2011
* Three former directors did not recognise risk of this culture developing or take reasonable steps to prevent it
* Halpin, Clare and Bowyer would have benefited significantly under scheme had these results been achieved
* Halpin has been fined £412,700, anthony clare clare has been fined £208,600
* Bowyer has been fined £306,700 and banned from performing any significant influence function at an FCA authorised firm Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1x3ctp4
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.