Nov 14 Financial Conduct Authority:

* FCA finds small firms need to manage financial crime risks more effectively

* Has proposed further guidance for all firms to ensure that expectations are clear

* Reviewed ten commercial insurance intermediaries and 21 banks - ten of these firms were also part of 2010 and 2011 thematic reviews

* Most intermediaries' controls failed to manage bribery and corruption risk effectively Source text: (bit.ly/11noJnm)