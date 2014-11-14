BRIEF-Aedes SIIQ FY net profit rises to EUR 29.1 mln
* FY revenue 21.6 million euros ($23.35 million) versus 20.0 million euros a year ago
Nov 14 Financial Conduct Authority:
* FCA finds small firms need to manage financial crime risks more effectively
* Has proposed further guidance for all firms to ensure that expectations are clear
* Reviewed ten commercial insurance intermediaries and 21 banks - ten of these firms were also part of 2010 and 2011 thematic reviews
* Most intermediaries' controls failed to manage bribery and corruption risk effectively Source text: (bit.ly/11noJnm)
* FY net profit 30.1 million zlotys ($7.6 million) versus loss 2.6 million zlotys year ago
BRUSSELS/LONDON, March 21 The European Commission is seeking to crack down on states using regulatory shortcuts to lure business from Britain and said on Tuesday it is considering a more powerful securities watchdog to counter fragmentation after Brexit.