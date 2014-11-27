Nov 27 FCA :
* FCA publishes guidance guarantee policy statement
* Also published rules requiring pension provider firms to
direct their customers to guidance service at retirement.
* Outlined some detail on plans for monitoring and enforcing
standards, with further guidance to be issued early next year
* Strengthened standards to ensure that they fully meet aims
and objectives of policy
* Paper includes a proposal that financial advisers will
receive a 50% reduction on new levy
* Will also be a thorough review of rules in pension and
retirement area in 2015
* Paper seeks views on fees for fca's consumer credit
regime, charges to bring second charge mortgage lenders under
fca's mortgage lending regime