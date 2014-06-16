June 16 Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):
* Financial Conduct Authority fines Credit Suisse and
Yorkshire Building Society for financial promotions failures
* If CSI's processes had included such a review, this may
have resulted in problems with product brochure being remedied
earlier (corrects source to FCA not Credit Suisse)
* CSI was fined £2,398,100 and YBS's fine was £1,429,000.
* CSI and YBS knew that chances of receiving maximum return
were close to zero but they nevertheless highlighted this as a
key promotional feature of product. This was unacceptable."
* Today's fines are first time that FCA has taken action
against both manufacturer of a product and its distributor
simultaneously.
* Both firms agreed to settle at an early stage of FCA's
investigation and therefore received a 30 pct settlement
discount
* Maximum return figure was given undue prominence in both
CSI's product brochures for cliquet product
* FCA found that CSI failed to have a procedure in place for
a complete review of their long running promotions on a periodic
basis