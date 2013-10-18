Oct 18 * Two financial advisers banned and fined after investors lose out * Two Surrey-based investments advisers have been fined a total of

£885,000 and been banned by FCA * Mark Bentley-Leek, Mustafa Dervish, directors of Bentley Leek Financial

Management, found to have misled clients * FCA has also cancelled the permissions of Bentley-Leek Financial

Management, which is now in liquidation.