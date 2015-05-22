LONDON May 22 UK small firms are often not
adequately insured and claims are not always managed effectively
in their interests, a review by the Financial Conduct Authority
said on Friday.
The FCA said in a statement it uncovered "numerous examples
of poor practice in the handling of claims", including delays of
up to three weeks in the initial visit by loss adjusters.
The FCA said it would talk to firms, senior figures in the
industry and trade bodies to discuss the findings of its
thematic review into the handling of claims from small and
medium-sized enterprises.
"We expect all firms to carefully analyse the findings of
the review and make any necessary changes to their approach to
ensure that SME claimants are treated fairly," said Linda
Woodall, acting director of supervision at the FCA, in the
statement.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Huw Jones)