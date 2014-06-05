June 5 The UK's financial watchdog has warned "logbook lenders" that they will need to dramatically raise their standards if they wished to continue operating under the body's regulation.

Logbook lenders provide loans to buy vehicles, retaining the vehicle's logbook, or registration certificate as security.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it had found evidence of poor behaviour by lenders, including little or no affordability checks.

Some applicants had also been encouraged to manipulate details of their income on application forms, the FCA said on Thursday.

Some lenders were also found to have pressured people to take out a loan without being informed of a cooling off period, failing to mention the annual interest rates, the total amount to be paid or the potential consequences - including vehicle repossession - if consumers miss repayments, the FCA said. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)