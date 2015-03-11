EDINBURGH, March 11 Britain's pensions market is
entering unchartered territory where people can blow their
savings in Las Vegas or fall prey to scams unless they get
proper advice on alternative ways to use their pension pots, a
top regulator said on Wednesday.
Martin Wheatley, chief executive of the Financial Conduct
Authority, told a pensions conference that the industry would be
entering "the great unknown" when reforms are introduced next
month.
"Some savers, come 55, will invariably head to Las Vegas,
buy fast cars or otherwise calculate how to run down their
pension pots in days and months, rather than years," Wheatley
said in the text of a speech to the conference.
Retirees will from April be able to spend their pension pots
as they choose, rather than being obliged to buy an
income-bearing annuity.
Wheatley said there was a possibility that the first round
of pensioners to enjoy the new freedoms would be targeted by
criminals.
"Scams and fraud, we know, tend to proliferate at the moment
of maximum uncertainty," he said.
The pensions industry has faced criticism for not being
prepared for the changes. The FCA recently published guidelines
for the industry, which included warning customers about
investment scams.
