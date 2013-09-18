LONDON, Sept 18 British regulators may take
action against two firms after uncovering potential breaches of
new rules on offering inducements to financial advisers selling
products.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Wednesday it
had identified potential rule breaches in a review of the retail
investment advice sector.
Britain launched a shake-up of how financial products are
sold to retail investors at the start of 2013, banning
commission based sales.
The FCA's review found some life insurance firms still have
arrangements in place that could amount to sweeteners that give
incentives to financial advisers selling products.
"The changes we made to the retail investment advice sector
were designed to mark a step change in the way advice was given,
said Clive Adamson, the FCA's director of supervision.
"The findings of this review reveal that the actions of some
firms have the effect of undermining the objectives of the RDR
(Retail Distribution Review)."