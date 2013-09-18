By Chris Vellacott
LONDON, Sept 18 Britain's financial regulator is
investigating whether two life insurance companies breached new
rules that ban the offering of commissions to financial advisers
for selling their products.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Wednesday it
had referred two unnamed firms to its enforcement division in
the latest clampdown on the financial sector, which has been
tarnished by mis-selling and interest rate-rigging scandals
.
The new rules aim to protect consumers by ensuring that
independent financial advisers recommend suitable products,
without bias, rather than promote ones that earn commissions.
But since they came into effect at the start of the year,
banks have withdrawn from offering financial advice, causing
concern that consumer choice was diminishing while the costs of
qualified advice was putting it beyond the grasp of people on
lower incomes.
Under the previous commission-based system, investors would
only pay if they bought a product from an adviser, whereas under
the new rules they are charged a fee for receiving advice.
"The key thing is to judge what is in the consumers' best
interests and forcing more (advisory) firms out of the market
may not be the best solution if there is no alternative route to
advice emerging from the market," said Bruno Geiringer, a
partner at law firm Pinsent Masons.
Under the new rules, part of a so-called Retail Distribution
Review (RDR), companies such as pension and investment companies
are not allowed to pay an adviser upfront for selling their
products only to claw this back through opaque product charges.
The FCA, which is attempting to create a "credible
deterrent" to wrongdoing with bigger fines and product bans
while pursuing cases against firms and individuals, warned it
would continue to do spot checks on the industry after recently
discovering the potential breaches to RDR rules.
"MORE CLARITY"
Clive Adamson, the FCA's director of supervision, said most
companies assessed in a review of the industry had already made
changes to address the regulator's concerns, but added: "The
findings of this review reveal that the actions of some firms
have the effect of undermining the objectives of the RDR."
"We will revisit this area in the future to check that the
necessary improvements have been made," he said.
The FCA said some life insurers might be offering
inducements via support services such as research or management
information provided by independent advisers. It also identified
a number of joint ventures between product providers and
financial advisers it said could lead to "biased advice".
The Association of British Insurers (ABI), which estimates
that insurers manage investments of 1.8 trillion pounds ($2.9
trillion) - equivalent to around a quarter of Britain's total
net worth - called for more clarity on rules governing
partnerships.
With concerns growing about whether the RDR will lead to
fewer people having access to good independent advice, British
politicians have said they might take a fresh look at the way in
which Britons receive financial advice.
Research published last year by consultancy Deloitte warned
5.5 million people in Britain could become "financial advice
orphans", unable or unwilling to pay for advice. Up to a third
of customers, particularly the less wealthy, could start
designing their own investment portfolios.
HSBC, Barclays, Lloyds, Royal
Bank of Scotland and Santander UK have cut
4,000 advisers in the past two years after changing business
models to adapt to the new system.
They have also reduced the advice on offer, changed their
fee structures - for example by charging an upfront fee of 500
pounds or 1,000 pounds - or restricted advice to those customers
with 50,000 pounds or more to invest.