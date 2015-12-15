BRIEF-Volkswagen says it has U.S. EPA approval to sell repaired diesels - Bloomberg
* Volkswagen says it has U.S. EPA approval to sell repaired diesels - Bloomberg Source text : https://bloom.bg/2oiJXyQ Further company coverage:
LONDON Dec 15 Britain's financial regulator has fined Threadneedle Asset Management 6 million pounds ($9 million) for control failures in its fixed income area, providing inaccurate information to the watchdog and for failing to promptly correct the inaccuracies.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Tuesday deficiencies on the Emerging Markets Debt desk allowed a fund manager to initiate, execute and book a $150 million trade which, had it settled, could have caused a $110 million loss to client funds.
($1 = 0.6598 pounds) (Reporting by Kirstin Ridley, editing by Sinead Cruise)
COPENHAGEN, March 29 The European Union has offered to negotiate with Russia on behalf of its member countries about the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which aims to bring Russian gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea, Danish newspaper Politiken reported on Wednesday.