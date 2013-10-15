* Warehouse visits in preparation for Markets Abuse
Regulation
* MAR will place strong focus on physical commodity market
* London Metal Exchange also consulting UK watchdog on rule
changes
By Susan Thomas
LONDON, Oct 15 Britain's financial watchdog said
officials are visiting commodity warehouses in Europe to see how
they operate, in preparation for tough new EU market abuse rules
as regulators focus unprecedented scrutiny on physical trading
practices.
For decades, traders have made money from their knowledge of
shortages and surpluses of physical commodities, which they say
enables them to play a vital role in balancing global markets.
But pressure from campaigners and politicians to crack down
on what they see as speculators pushing up commodity prices,
coupled with concern over possible rigging of market benchmarks,
are putting commodities on a tighter regulatory leash in Europe.
The European Parliament last month endorsed a political
agreement on Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) which will put in
place rules to prevent, detect and punish market abuse.
The rules are designed to stamp out rigging of commodity and
interest-rate benchmarks, forcing transparency on
multi-trillion-euro markets that have previously escaped
scrutiny.
Under MAR there will also be increased cooperation between
financial and commodity regulators.
"We have lots of forthcoming changes coming in under MAR,
and that's going to give a much stronger regulatory emphasis to
the physical commodity market," a Financial Conduct Authority
(FCA) spokeswoman told Reuters.
"So as part of that we have been visiting a number of
physical market participants and infrastructure providers as
part of preparation for that. We have visited warehouses in a
number of jurisdictions."
Industry sources confirmed that FCA officials had visited
commodity warehouses in recent weeks and had asked about their
operations.
In the face of shrinking profits, many trading firms and
banks have sought to extend their control of supply chains
through buying physical assets such warehouses and refineries.
LME SEEKS ADVICE
The FCA's move comes as the London Metal Exchange (LME), the
world's largest metals marketplace where benchmark prices for
metals like copper and aluminium are set, grapples with its
crisis-hit warehousing system.
The LME is consulting with the FCA on proposed sweeping
changes to its warehousing policy after complaints from end
users including major beverage can makers about long wait times
for metals and inflated costs.
"The regulators here always want to be involved in these
things, so yes," LME Chief Executive Garry Jones said last week
when asked if the LME was working with the FCA on its
warehousing consultation.
To support physical delivery of its contracts, the LME
approves and licenses a network of more than 700 warehouses
across 36 locations around the world.
But the business has stoked controversy as warehouse firms
have made money by building up stocks and allowing queues to
grow for clients seeking to withdraw material, all the time
charging rent for storage.
End users say those steps have caused long wait times in
warehouses which have distorted supplies and inflated physical
prices to record highs.
The LME launched a consultation on the proposals in July,
and is still considering the responses from the metals industry.
It is due to hold a board meeting this month to discuss the
plan, but there is no date yet for an announcement.
"We regulate the LME but we don't directly oversee their
warehouses, but as we have a regulatory interest in them we have
an interest in the consultation," the FCA spokeswoman said.
"There is a lot of discussion about particularly the LME and
particularly aluminium. This is a separate piece of work to that
driven by changes in MAR."
The LME, along with Wall Street banks Goldman Sachs
and JPMorgan and mining and metals company Glencore
, have been hit with more than 10 lawsuits by consumers,
distributors and others alleging aluminium price fixing.
U.S. regulators and politicians have also questioned whether
Wall Street's involvement in risky commercial activities could
pose a threat to their financial soundness as they try to end
the era of the "too big to fail" banks.