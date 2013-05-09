BRIEF-Sinclair Broadcast Group's Investment , Keyser Capital, sells Alarm Funding Associates
* Sinclair Broadcast Group's Investment Group, Keyser Capital, sells Alarm Funding Associates
LONDON May 9 F&C Asset Management PLC : * Announces successful first close of private equity fund offunds * New fund has raised EUR 90M of commitments from institutional investors
including UK, Dutch and German pension funds
* Sinclair Broadcast Group's Investment Group, Keyser Capital, sells Alarm Funding Associates
NEW YORK, March 7 A majority of commercial real estate investors plan to be net buyers this year, the highest level since 2014, spurred by prospects of increased U.S. economic growth and less regulation, a survey of investor intentions showed on Tuesday.
FRANKFURT, March 7 Daimler has no plans to raise its minority stake in loss-making luxury carmaker Aston Martin, the German company's Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said on Tuesday.