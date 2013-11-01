LONDON Nov 1 F&C Asset Management PLC :
* Group assets under management of £90.1 billion as at 30
September 2013 (30
June 2013: £92.3 billion, down 2.4 percent
* Net flows of £52 million, total net inflows for the 9 month
ended 30
September to £484 mn, compared with outflows of £647 million
in the same period in 2012
* Institutional net pipeline of awarded but unfunded mandates
up to £1.8
billion as at 30 September, versus 31 December 2012: £0.8
billion, 30 June 2013: £1.6 billion)
* Strategic partner aum declined by £2.2 billion, driven
primarily by net
outflows of £2.2 billion