By Sinead Cruise
LONDON Aug 22 Activist investor Edward Bramson
has stepped down as chairman of F&C Asset Management,
the fund firm he took control of in a 2011 boardroom coup, after
reshuffling its strategy and management team.
The press-shy veteran investor, who has built a reputation
for boosting performance at struggling quoted companies, has
relinquished the role after completing a turnaround programme
aimed at improving F&C's earnings and lifting its flagging
shares, a source close to the company said.
Non-executive Director Kieran Poynter will succeed Bramson
as chairman of the 140-year-old fund firm, which runs around 92
billion pounds in assets, F&C said in a statement on Thursday.
Poynter joined the board as an independent non-executive
director in June 2009 and has served on its audit & compliance
and remuneration & nomination committees.
The transfer of the chairmanship to Poynter ends New
York-based Bramson's two-and-a-half-year stint on the board of
F&C, first as joint chief executive/chairman and later as
executive chairman.
Bramson's departure comes almost three years to the day
after his AIM-listed investment vehicle Sherborne Investors
first appeared on the F&C shareholder register,
heralding a phase of shareholder activism that resulted in his
accession to the board in February 2011.
While his day-to-day involvement in F&C has reached a
conclusion, Bramson is expected to remain a significant
shareholder in the company, the source said.
He is now expected to turn his attentions to another
corporate underdog, after launching a second Guernsey-domiciled
investment vehicle, Sherborne Investors Guernsey B in
January.
That vehicle has been seeded with around 200 million pounds
of equity from a number of investors, including Soros Fund
Management and Aviva Investors, who are betting that
Bramson can repeat the success he has enjoyed at F&C and earlier
at technology group Spirent and chemicals maker
Elementis.
Bramson helped to drive profits up by 96 percent over three
years of investment in Spirent, and by 144 percent over 20
months at Elementis.
F&C shares have surged by almost 120 percent to since August
2010 when Bramson's stakebuilding began, compared with a 50
percent rise in the FTSE Mid cap index over the same
period.
Shares were trading up 1.6 percent to 104 pence at 0955 GMT.
F&C reported a 66 percent increase in earnings per share in
its first-half results in July, lifted by robust management and
performance fee revenue, and an ongoing cost cutting programme.
Company operating margins rose to 37.6 percent in the six
months to June 30 from 26.8 percent a year earlier and it is on
course to deliver around 50 million pounds in savings by 2015.