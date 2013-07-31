UPDATE 1-Britain's Co-op Bank plans $912 mln capital raising if sale fails
* Cost-income ratio in 2016 reached 103 percent (Adds details of capital raise, sale process)
LONDON, July 31 F&C Asset Management PLC : * Assets under management ("aum") end June £92.3 billion * Net revenue increased by 4.8% to £126.1M * Group underlying profit before tax £37.3M
* Cost-income ratio in 2016 reached 103 percent (Adds details of capital raise, sale process)
* CEO Mark Wilson says to pay down high-cost debt later in 2017; leaning towards share buyback but no decision yet.
LONDON, March 9 Morrisons, Britain's fourth biggest supermarket, cemented its revival under a new management team with a first rise in profit in five years, though it cautioned that with imported food prices rising it faced an uncertain period.