VIENNA, June 17 Bondholders in Alpine, the
Austrian unit of Spanish construction group FCC, may
have to take part in debt restructuring at the group, it said
after talks with creditors on Monday.
"In the opinion of the creditors a sustainable restructuring
of Alpine group cannot be conceived without a contribution of
the bondholders," it said in a statement, without elaborating.
It said talks had determined that Alpine needed a package of
measures to meet its upcoming liquidity needs, but added it was
confident it could manage a turnaround "based on the
contributions of the financing partners and the shareholder".
Alpine lost 450 million euros ($600.6 million) last year as
it began to exit unprofitable projects abroad. Its creditors
have already taken a 150 million-euro haircut this year but more
debt talks are under way.
Bondholders were spared any haircut so far.
Alpine has struggled as government austerity programmes in
the euro zone have put construction projects on hold. Parent FCC
was already under pressure to sell billions of euros of assets
amid recession in Spain.
($1 = 0.7492 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Gregorio)