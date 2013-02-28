VIENNA Feb 28 Alpine, the struggling Austrian unit of Spanish construction group FCC, failed to reach a deal with creditors by the midnight deadline on Thursday but talks continue, the company said.

"The overwhelming majority of domestic and foreign banks and insurers have said they support the restructuring concept and will stand pat for the duration of further negotiations. A few approvals are still lacking," it said in a statement.

"Talks today with the Austrian finance ministry needed to implement the restructuring concept did not lead to the required result. The talks will continue intensively."

Alpine's creditors, which include Erste Group and UniCredit Bank Austria, had agreed last year not to terminate loans worth more than 500 million euros ($653.67 million) until the end of February and to provide bridge financing worth tens of millions of euros.

The finance ministry needs to get on board because the Austrian government has guaranteed some of the Alpine debt. It has shown no sign of accepting voluntary losses on the guarantees.

FCC has also pledged its support for the Austrian unit.

Alpine is in the process of slashing its workforce, sharpening its focus on German-speaking Europe, and selling assets to shore up its finances in a bid to convince lenders to keep credit and guarantee lines open. ($1 = 0.7649 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Diane Craft)