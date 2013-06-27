BRIEF-CHC Group says expects to emerge from bankruptcy in next few weeks
* expects to complete its financial restructuring process and emerge from chapter 11 in next few weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
VIENNA, June 27 Alpine Holding GbmH, the Austrian unit of Spanish construction group FCC, said it would file for bankruptcy on Friday.
"The management of Alpine Holding GmbH informed the supervisory board today that Alpine Holding GmbH will file for bankruptcy at Handelsgericht Wien (the Vienna commercial court) tomorrow, June 28, 2013," the company said in a statement.
Its main operating unit, Alpine Bau, Austria's second-biggest construction company, filed last week for insolvency.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Jane Baird)
* expects to complete its financial restructuring process and emerge from chapter 11 in next few weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 3 Answers Corp, which owns the Answers.com and Multiply websites, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday with a plan to swap ownership of the company to creditors who are owed about $540 million, according to court documents.
March 3 A Catholic diocese in Minnesota filed for bankruptcy on Friday, joining more than a dozen other U.S. Catholic districts and religious orders driven to seek protection from creditors by the church's clergy sex abuse scandal.