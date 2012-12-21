VIENNA Dec 21 Alpine, the struggling Austrian
unit of Spanish construction group FCC, is to slash
about a third of its workforce and withdraw from eastern Europe,
its new restructuring chief said.
The company, which is being squeezed as government austerity
programmes put construction plans on hold, has until the end of
February to come up with a revamp plan that will convince its
banks to keep its credit and guarantee lines open.
Josef Schultheis, brought in two weeks ago to oversee
Alpine's restructuring, told Austria's Salzburger Nachrichten he
could achieve this "if everyone helps - banks and the owners,
but equally customers, suppliers and the staff".
In comments published by the newspaper on Friday, he said
the number of Alpine's staff would drop to 9,000-10,000 from
15,000 currently, and its sales would fall to around 2 billion
euros ($2.6 billion) from 3.5 billion euros.
Schultheis said Alpine would in the future concentrate on
its profitable core markets of Austria and other German-speaking
countries and would withdraw from Scandinavia, Asia and possibly
the Czech Republic as soon as possible and certainly by 2014.
Alpine's banks, which include Erste Bank and
Unicredit Bank Austria have agreed not to terminate
loans worth 600 million euros until late February and will
provide bridge financing in the double-digit millions of euros.
Alpine's chief executive quit in October after the company
issued a profit warning. It later said its internal accounts
showed a loss of 89 million euros for the third quarter.
FCC, which is suffering from weakness in its home market of
Spain, which is in its second recession in three years, scrapped
its dividend on Thursday.
($1 = 0.7555 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)