VIENNA/MADRID Oct 17 The head of Spanish
builder FCC's Austrian unit Alpine has resigned, Alpine
said on Wednesday, three days after Austria's second-biggest
construction group warned on profits.
Johannes Dotter, who took over as chief executive in
January, will be replaced by Alejandro Tuya, a member of FCC's
management board, said a source with knowledge of the matter.
The source added that Dotter had quit due to "differences
over executing the company's business plan".
Alpine said on Sunday it expected to post a large 2012 loss
but expressed optimism it would be able to service its debt.
(Reporting by Angelika Gruber in Vienna and Tracy Rucinski in
Madrid; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)