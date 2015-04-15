(Adds details on foreign ownership, background and quotes from
By Malathi Nayak
April 15 The U.S. Federal Communications
Commission is "on track" to hold the incentive auction of
broadcast TV airwaves in early 2016, Chairman Tom Wheeler said
on Wednesday.
The FCC will begin accepting auction applications in fall
2015, Wheeler said while speaking at the National Association of
Broadcasters Show in Las Vegas.
The so-called "broadcast TV spectrum incentive auction" is
an FCC effort to buy back 600 megahertz wireless airwaves from
broadcasters and repackage them to sell to the wireless
industry.
The auction is considered the agency's most complex
undertaking to date, balancing economic, engineering and
political considerations, including wooing broadcasters to give
up airwaves, which means going off the air or sharing
frequencies with other stations.
The latest sale follows the record-setting $41.3 billion
AWS-3 spectrum auction, which ended in January with bids for
valuable airwaves to be used for mobile data.
The broadcast airwaves, or spectrum, are particularly
attractive to wireless carriers as they can transport signals
over large distances and penetrate populated areas.
Although all large carriers are expected to participate in
the auction, AT&T Inc so far has been the only one to
pledge a specific amount, at least $9 billion. T-Mobile
and Dish have also said that they would take part.
The FCC has been drumming up interest among broadcasters by
reaching out to them over the last few months to bring them on
board to sell spectrum.
"In addition to the hundreds of broadcasters of all sizes
that have privately expressed interest in the auction, Fox, ION,
Tribune, and Univision have publicly expressed their interest in
participating," Wheeler said.
He also reiterated the idea of allowing a more than 25
percent foreign ownership of a U.S. broadcaster, which the FCC
is now only allowed to permit on a case-by-case basis. The issue
was raised by Commissioner Michael O'Rielly on a FCC blog posted
in March.
"There are important details that will need to be
considered, including how to make appropriate allowance for any
national security issues that might arise," Wheeler said. "But,
overall, I am optimistic that this is an opportunity that we
will grasp successfully."
Talking about the recent series of lawsuits challenging the
regulator's new Internet rules, Wheeler said the FCC was hopeful
that the court would dispose of petitions against net neutrality
rules. AT&T and three cable and wireless trade groups filed
lawsuits in Washington on Tuesday.
