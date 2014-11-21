UPDATE 1-Toshiba seeking to extend Tuesday deadline for Q3 disclosure -sources
* Extension would be its second after postponement a month ago
Nov 21 A U.S. federal appeals court has stayed the Federal Communications Commission's order requiring broadcast and cable companies to disclose programming contracts.
The FCC had asked media companies to disclose their contracts with pay-TV providers as it reviewed AT&T Inc's acquisition of DirecTV and Comcast Corp's merger with Time Warner Cable Inc.
Media companies including Time Warner, Walt Disney Co and CBS Corp had approached the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, saying the FCC's order would cause "irreparable harm" to their business.
The case is In Re: Emergency Motion For Stay Pending Judicial Review, U.S. Court Of Appeals For The District Of Columbia Circuit, No. USCA Case #14-1242 (Reporting By Subrat Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Extension would be its second after postponement a month ago
March 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Monday:
TOKYO, March 13 Japan's Toshiba Corp is seeking to extend its Tuesday deadline for submitting official third-quarter earnings due to disagreements with auditors over issues at its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse, sources familiar with the matter said.