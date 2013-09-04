WASHINGTON, Sept 4 A U.S. appeals court on
Wednesday threw out part of a federal rule against cable
television companies discriminating against independent networks
by putting their stations behind high pay barriers, but invited
a U.S. regulator to re-issue the regulation.
In 2011, the Federal Communications Commission, the top U.S.
telecommunications regulator, made it easier for independent
stations to file complaints about cable operators and said that
in some cases, it may order the cable operator not to retaliate
against the complaining company by, for example, dropping them.
Time Warner Cable Inc filed a lawsuit, arguing that
the FCC violated its First Amendment rights to decide how it
carries independent networks. It also argued that the FCC acted
improperly by issuing the "standstill", or anti-retaliation
portion of the rule, outside the Administrative Procedure Act,
or APA, which is required for substantive regulations.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in New York
rejected the cable companies' free speech challenge to the
regulation. But it agreed that the anti-retaliation portion
should have been put out under the APA, and rejected it, while
acknowledging that the FCC will likely re-issue it.
Independent stations - the Tennis Channel is one of the most
vocal - have complained about being put in a premium cable tier
to avoid having their content compete with the cable provider's
own station.
Acting FCC Chairwoman Mignon Clyburn said that she was
pleased that Time Warner Cable's "free speech" argument was
rejected.
"These rules remain necessary to prevent anticompetitive
conduct by video programming distributors, and they empower
consumers to access a rich and diverse mix of programming," she
said in a statement.
Clyburn noted that the FCC remains free to adopt the
"standstill" rule under the more stringent APA rule-making
procedure but an FCC spokesman did not immediately say if or
when the agency would do so.
Time Warner Cable said it was pleased that the appeals court
tossed out the standstill requirement, saying that it "would
have required a distributor to continue carrying a cable network
based solely upon the filing of a program carriage complaint."
Time Warner Cable and the National Cable and
Telecommunications Association, which was also a party to the
lawsuit, were also pleased that the court noted "increased
competition in the video programming industry," arguing that
indicated that FCC regulation to preserve competition may be
unnecessary.
John Bergmayer, a senior staff attorney with Public
Knowledge, disagreed that increased competition meant FCC
regulation was no longer needed. "Whether a cable company has
'bottleneck power' - control over the programming that comes
into viewers' homes - should be a different question than
whether it has 'market power,'" he said.
The case is Time Warner Cable Inc and National Cable and
Telecommunications Association v. Federal Communications
Commission. It is No. 11-4138(L) and 11-5152(Con)