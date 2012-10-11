UPDATE 2-Mongolia agrees $5.5 bln economic bailout plan with IMF, others
* Asian Development Bank, World Bank, others to give up to $3 bln
MADRID Oct 11 Spanish builder FCC said on Thursday it has given its Cementos Portland unit a 100 million euro ($129 million) transitory loan as part of the cement arm's refinancing agreement with its creditors.
Separately, Cementos Portland said it may consider following through with capital hike plans in 2013 if market conditions are suitable. ($1 = 0.7751 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Paul Day)
* Asian Development Bank, World Bank, others to give up to $3 bln
MUNICH, Feb 19 Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif, pointing to Sunni Islamist militants in Syria fighting against its allies in Damascus, told the Munich Security Conference that the use of chemical weapons can never be condoned.
ULAANBAATAR, Feb 19 Mongolia has agreed with the International Monetary Fund and other partners for a $5.5 billion economic stabilization package, according to a statement from the IMF on Sunday.