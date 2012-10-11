MADRID Oct 11 Spanish builder FCC said on Thursday it has given its Cementos Portland unit a 100 million euro ($129 million) transitory loan as part of the cement arm's refinancing agreement with its creditors.

Separately, Cementos Portland said it may consider following through with capital hike plans in 2013 if market conditions are suitable. ($1 = 0.7751 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Paul Day)