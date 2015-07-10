MADRID, July 10 Spanish builder FCC's CEO Juan Bejar has told the firm he would depart before the end of 2015, a source familiar with the matter said, in a move that would see top shareholder Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim tightening his grip on the company.

The departure of Bejar, who was appointed in 2013, could take place after summer and would pave the way for another potential rights issue as well as a strategy change, the source also said. (Reporting by Carlos Ruano and Robert Hetz; Writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Julien Toyer)