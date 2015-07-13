MADRID, July 13 Spanish builder FCC
said on Monday that CEO Juan Bejar had told the firm he plans to
leave the company by September 30 and accept an 8.4-million-euro
($9.2 million) severance payment.
In a statement, FCC said it has hired head hunters to select
a new chief executive and that it could accelerate Bejar's
departure if it finds a candidate before the end of September.
Last week, Reuters said Bejar would leave after summer in a
move that would see top shareholder Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim
tightening his grip on the indebted company.
($1 = 0.9074 euros)
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Julien Toyer)